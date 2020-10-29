Waterford’s Schoenfeld had to miss sectional while in quarantine

By Chris Bennett

In theory, Sophia Schoenfeld of the Waterford Union High School girls golf team needed only to show up and play average golf if she wanted to advance to state.

The coronavirus pandemic the nation and world is living through dictated otherwise.

Schoenfeld, a senior, earned a place in the field at a WIAA Division 1 sectional tournament Oct. 6 at Oakwood Park Golf Course in Franklin. Schoenfeld did not play in the sectional, and she did not advance to state.

The high school started dealing with the ramifications of COVID-19 cases within its walls. Schoenfeld needed to quarantine after revealing contact with others doing the same. Her season came to an unceremonious close as a result.

Schoenfeld learned the Friday prior to the sectional she would not be allowed to play. Schoenfeld’s mother, Michelle, called while Sophia worked a shift at The Cotton Exchange in Waterford. Sophia returned home and learned the news.

“Of course, I was heartbroken,” Schoenfeld said. “I was crying and devastated that I wasn’t able to finish my senior season on a more positive note and advance to state.”

The Schoenfelds appealed to the health department, the school and the Center for Disease Control, pleading for Sophia to be allowed a spot in the sectional field. Sophia said the response did not change – quarantine is quarantine.

The sad irony of Schoenfeld’s case is golf’s boom during the pandemic. According to Golfweek rounds played in 2020 numbered 20 percent more than 2019 as of late September. WisBusiness reported last week that rounds played in Wisconsin increased by 13 percent in 2020

At the sectional tournament the top two teams and top three individuals not part of one of the top three teams advance to state. Schoenfeld’s average is 83 over 18 holes. The three individual qualifiers at the state tournament who advanced out of the Franklin Sectional shot 83, 86 and 87 at Oakwood Park.

Blackwolf Run in Kohler hosted the WIAA Division 1 State Girls Golf Tournament Oct. 12-13. Schoenfeld will graduate as a four-time sectional tournament qualifier.

Altered lives

The pandemic is changing life for everyone in any number of ways. It would be unfair to remember Schoenfeld as just a high school golfer.

Schoenfeld didn’t pick up the sport on a serious basis until her freshman year. She signed up for golf almost on a whim when considering if she should go out for a sport.

Over her four years on the greens and fairways Schoenfeld turned herself into the consummate student-athlete.

“Sophia is very driven and focused on constantly improving her game,” Waterford coach Wayne Evert said. “She also possesses the maturity that allows her to keep the game in perspective.”

Evert said Schoenfeld pushes herself to perfection on the course, during competition and practice alike, and is an excellent student-athlete and great representative of both WUHS and her community.

Schoenfeld is ranked No. 1 in her class of 261 students, and carries a cumulative grade point average of 4.22.

High aspirations

Schoenfeld’s academic accomplishments are almost too numerous to mention. She is a member of the National Honor Society, the winner of three Academic Prestige Achievement Awards and represented the high school in the Academic Bowl.

As if that isn’t enough, Schoenfeld is involved in county government as a Youth in Governance representative, and serves on the Health and Human Development Committee. Schoenfeld is also active at her church – Norway Lutheran in Wind Lake – where she once organized a coat drive and helps in other capacities.

Years from now Schoenfeld’s time as a high school golfer will not be the first fact mentioned when making introductions. Her eyes are set on bigger goals. She aspires to be a doctor, and is picking through an enviable list of schools to attend next fall.

“I would like to go into medicine. I have really big aspirations, in terms of career goals,” Schoenfeld said. “I want to go to a university that aligns with my values towards that.”

So far Schoenfeld shadowed an orthopedic surgeon, and also decided she likes the discipline of anesthesia. Someday – likely sooner rather than later – her contributions in medicine and her community will dwarf the pain of being robbed by a virus.

“I golfed my first 18 holes at my first meet my freshman year,” Schoenfeld said. “I didn’t finish my last 18 the way I would have liked, but I’m grateful for the ride.”