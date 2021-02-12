By Chris Bennett

Correspondent

Skyler Bart won three of four individual events and the all-around and led the Waterford Union High School gymnastics team to a 116.550-111.500 Southern Lakes Conference victory Jan. 5 at home against Jefferson.

The Wolverines compete Saturday at home in the Southern Lakes Conference Varsity Tournament.

“Skyler Bart had a solid meet,” Wolverines coach Carrie Rydzewski said of the match-up with Jefferson. “Sydney and Izzy were also consistent. We have a few more things to polish, but we should be strong going into conference.”

Bart scored 32.100 in winning the all-around. Sydney Forbes finished third (30.175) and Izzy Sheeley fourth (28.050) for Waterford.

Bart scored 7.85 and won the uneven bars. Eden Hartsford finished second (7.25) to lead Jefferson. Forbes came in third (6.475) and Sheeley fourth (5.9).

Bart won the floor exercise (8.25). Forbes finished second (8.0) and Sheeley third (7.725). Hartsford tied for third to lead the Eagles.

Bart’s scored of 8.150 topped all competitors on the balance beam. Summer Huebel finished second (7.75) to lead Jefferson. Forbes finished fifth (7.625).

Forbes and Sheeley tied for second in the vault (8.075), which marks the only event in which the Wolverines did not finish first. Bart finished fourth (7.85). Jefferson’s Hartsford won the event (8.275).