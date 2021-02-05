Team will take winning record into postseason
By Chris Bennett
Correspondent
The Indians outscored the Wolverines 27-11 in the second half and Mukwonago (10-9) beat Waterford 42-29 Tuesday in a non-conference girls high school basketball game at Waterford.
Torie Loppnow led the Wolverines with 11 points.
Waterford played a non-conference game against The Prairie School in Wind Point Thursday at Prairie, and opens WIAA Division 1 postseason play Feb. 12 at home against Westosha Central.
The Wolverines (10-8, 8-6 SLC) went 2-1 in three games prior to playing Mukwonago. Waterford lost 55-32 Feb. 1 in a Southern Lakes Conference game at Elkhorn and defeated Delavan-Darien 52-43 Jan. 29 in a SLC game at Delavan-Darien High School in Delavan.
Waterford beat Milton 41-32 Jan. 28 in a non-conference game at Waterford.
Coach Dena Brechtl offered a simple explanation for the Wolverines’ setback against the Elks (6-12, 5-9 SLC).
“Our wheels just fell off,” Brechtl said. “We were not aggressive on defense and just got pushed around by their bigger post players.”
Brechtl said Waterford shot 13% from 3-point range and did not remain disciplined in running the zone offense.
“It was a game where everything went wrong, and a game that must be put behind us,” Brechtl said.
Loppnow led the Wolverines with 15 points. Elkhorn’s Anastasia Grochowski scored a game-high 19 points.
Waterford played its third game in as many days against Delavan-Darien (3-12, 3-11 SLC).
“We had a great start, and then started to run out of gas,” Brechtl said. “We had to find a little extra in us to get this job done.”
Brechtl said the Wolverines switched to a zone defense, which helped them pull away from the Comets, and said she was proud of her team for finishing a tough week on a strong note.
The Wolverines led 27-24 at halftime, and outscored the Comets 25-19 in the second half.
Emma Henningfeld’s double-double of 14 points and 12 rebounds led Waterford. Loppnow scored 11 and Megan Cornell added 10.
Milton (1-11) and Waterford played to an 18-18 halftime tie, but the Wolverines outscored the Red Hawks 23-14 in the second half.
“We put together a nice win,” Brechtl said. “We had to fight hard until the end – our execution was not quite where it was against Wilmot on Wednesday. However, we defended well and got the job done.”
Waterford beat Wilmot 61-47 Jan. 27 in a SLC game at Wilmot.
Loppnow’s 15 points led Waterford against Milton. Henningfeld grabbed 14 rebounds.
Brechtl said Waterford is doing a good job finishing games, but must focus on playing more physical and disciplined.
