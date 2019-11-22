Aldermen want to see a business plan before considering grant

By Jason Arndt

Editor

Although City Council members support a multi-venue performing arts center, they are unsure whether to approve a grant for a feasibility study, which could come from the city’s revolving loan fund program.

The revolving loan fund program, which was approved in February, is intended to help businesses through loans and grants.

Burlington Performing Arts Center, Inc., a nonprofit organization, requested a $10,000 grant to cover 50 percent of the total feasibility study.

The rest of funds will be raised through the city’s matching grant program and private donations.

However, unlike other applicants, the Burlington Performing Arts Center is in its early planning stages and does not have a written business plan.

“It is hard to determine the feasibility of moving forward with the project,” Engel said.

Engel, however, said RCEDC sees the project concept as beneficial to the community because it could create three full-time jobs, many part-time jobs and enhance the area along the Fox River.

“The impact on the community is substantial so we felt it should be brought before you for discussion and consideration.”

Ryan Heft, District 2 Alderman, said he is unsure if it is an appropriate use for grant funds.

“Certainly, it would be a huge asset to the community, but again, my understanding is that funds were being raised since the inception of the idea of the project,” Heft said. “So, I would be completely in favor of a grant for the actual project. I am just hesitant about giving a grant for a feasibility study without a business plan.”

