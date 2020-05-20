Janet Ruth “Jan” (Pues) Klein, 76, of Waterford, passed away peacefully at home, May 14, 2020.

Jan is survived by her devoted and ever-loving husband of 31 years, Glenn; her children Robert Pues and Michael (Laurie) Pues; step-daughter Cori (Dean) Gibson; step-son Ryon (Anne) Klein; grandchildren Justin, Jacob, Tony, and Michael Pues, Zakary and Tyler Gibson, and Autumn, Paige, and Sydney Klein; and great grandchild Skyler Pues. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert Pues.

Jan was born in Lafayette, Ind. and moved to Milwaukee when she was three. She graduated from South Division High School, and attended Alverno College and MATC, earning her BSN and RN License in 1987. She started her nursing career in OB-GYN at Aurora Sinai Hospital. She served as a Widow and Widower Grief Group Leader, Sexual Assault Counselor and Infant Bereavement Counselor. Jan was also nominated for Nurse of the Year. Near the end of her career, she worked as a nurse in home and hospice care, before retiring in June 2017.

Jan and Glenn have been members of Norway Lutheran Church in Wind Lake for ten years where she actively served, offering monthly blood pressure checks, ushering, assisting with the Lutefisk dinner and helping with activities as needed.

The family wishes to thank Annis, Penny and St. Croix Hospice for your loving care.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her name to Norway Lutheran Church Helping Hands Food Pantry or The American Cancer Society are suggested.

Private services were held. A memorial service celebrating her life will be scheduled at a later date.

Hartson Funeral Home is serving the family. For service updates or online condolences, visit www.hartsonfuneralhome.com.