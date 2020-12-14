Steven J. Sokolowski, 69, of Union Grove, passed away at Burlington Memorial Hospital on Nov. 24, 2020.

Steve was born on Aug. 29, 1951 to Gerald and Delores (nee Knorr) Sokolowski. He proudly served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Following his military service, he worked as a quality control specialist in metal manufacturing. He was happily married to Lucky LaMeer for 18 years, after meeting at a singles dance. Steve was a longtime member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, with Lucky.

Steve loved fishing and would go at any chance he could. He followed sports, especially the Green Bay Packers and Brewers. He was great at trivia and could remember almost any movie line. He will be dearly missed.

Steve is survived by his loving wife, Lucky LaMeer; children, Angela (Dean) Orcholski and Lee (Cari) LaMeer; grandchildren, Brandon, Allysa, Kody, Will, Jameson, Madison, and Gracie; and siblings, Susan Carter and Sharon (Terry) Page.

Steve was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, David and Johnny.

Visitation and funeral services were held at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Union Grove. Private burial was at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

Memorial donations are suggested to St. Paul Lutheran Church or Union Grove American Legion Bixby-Hansen Post 171.

