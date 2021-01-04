Joel Gauger, 63, of Stockton, Calif. and formerly of Rochester, passed away Dec. 22, 2020

Joel was born in Burlington on March 10, 1957 to Marvin and Lois (Keller) Gauger.

In his last years, he was fulfilling a life long dream of living on a boat that he experienced earlier in his life when he and his parents built a houseboat to travel down the Mississippi River.

Joel was in the building trade throughout his life. He was an avid NASCAR fan and gun collector.

Joel is survived by his children, Ryan, Sam and Lindsay; grandsons, Owen, Ethan and Chance; very special friend JoAnne Winkler, who was by his side until the very end; sisters, Kathleen (Michael) Ferguson and Karla Friemoth; aunts, an uncle, many cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial services celebration of life to be determined.