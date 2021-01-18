Wayne Phillip Arnold Spletter, 77, of Rome, passed away on Thursday, Jan 14, 2021. After a six-month battle with cancer, he died peacefully with his beloved family by his side.

Wayne was born on April 26, 1943 to Herbert and Ruby Spletter in Milwaukee. He attended Waterford School District and later received his GED. He entered the NAVY on Dec. 1, 1962 and became a member of Patrol Squadron VP-16. He was stationed on the USS Lexington and enjoyed talking about his time in Iceland. He was honorably discharged on Aug. 21, 1967.

Wayne settled in Tichigan and later in Waterford where he lived most of his life. He started off as a coast-to-coast truck driver, but he always had a heart for service. It manifested in many ways. One way was his dedication to the Tichigan Volunteer Fire Department. He served on the Waterford Township Police Department for 20 years where he retired as Sergeant. He has always said being a police officer was his favorite duty and would tell stories about his calls and his fellow co-workers. Once he retired, he moved to Rome to enjoy retirement.

Anyone that knew Wayne will remember his love for Packer football and Brewer games. As an avid Packers fan, he would attend games at County Stadium or Lambeau Field, and would never miss a game on T.V. He visited many places across the US and relished taking family vacations down to Florida and Branson.

One of his favorite hobbies was to ride with the ATV group. He loved playing cards, darts and shooting pool. He delighted in spending time with family and friends. Wayne was an extraordinary man and will be missed by all who knew him.

Wayne is survived by his wife of 28 years, Sally; his children, Brenda Spletter of Waterford, Scott (Linda) Spletter of Kansasville, Jay (Rebecca) Kalvestrand of Lake Charles, La. and Danielle (Tim Thomas) Hana of Franklin, Iowa; grandchildren, Crystal Spletter of Alabama, BreAnn (Jared Coates) Spletter of Slinger and Spencer Hana of West Allis; great-granddaughter, Alaina Spletter of Slinger; along with many friends and family. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Herb Jr., and his son Steve.

The family would like to thank Aspirus Cancer Care of Wisconsin Rapids and Aspirus Hospice for providing excellent care.

In lieu of flowers the family wishes memorial contributions to be made to St. Jude Research Hospital.

Services for Wayne will be held Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021 at 6 p.m. at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. Relatives and friends may visit with the family from 2 until 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Masks are required at the funeral home and social distancing must be maintained. Burial will take place at So. WI Veteran’s Cemetery at a later date.

Well-wishers may visitwww.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.