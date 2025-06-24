Bonnie Joy Lofgren, 76, of Waterford, passed away at home peacefully surrounded by her loving family on June 19, 2025.

Bonnie was born on Oct. 7th, 1948, to the late Henry and Myrtle Tuinstra. She grew up in North Cape and met the love of her life, Richard G. Lofgren. They married on Sept. 25, 1971. They remained in Waterford and raised their two sons. She enjoyed puzzles, reading, Sudoku, and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Bonnie will be greatly missed by her sons TJ (Pam) Lofgren and Rick (Colleen) Lofgren; her grandchildren, Rileigh Lofgren, Miranda (Micah) Ends, and Brooke Mueller; and three great-grandchildren, Charlie, Louie, and Rosalie Ends. She will be further missed by her sisters, Marge Zeiler, Jane Arndt, Jean (Ken) Zeisse, and Joan (Vic) Villarreal; her brother-in-law, Roger DeMoulpied; her nieces and nephews, and many dear friends.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Myrtle Tuinstra; her parents-in-law, Glen and Grace Lofgren; sisters, Lil DeMoulpied and Connie Schweitzer; her brothers-in-law, John Zeiler, Tom Arnt, and Jerry Schweitzer; as well as Jack and Bug Atherton.

An open house celebration in honor of Bonnie’s life will be held on Saturday, July 26, 2025, at Bonnie and Rick’s home at 29223 Elm Island Dr. in Waterford. The celebration will start at 2 p.m. and end at 5 p.m.

Services have been entrusted to Integrity Funeral Services. For online condolences, please visit www.integrityfunerals.net.