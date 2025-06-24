Brian J. Edwards, 64, of Burlington, passed away Friday, June 20, 2025 at his home.

Born in Owatonna, Minnesota on July 9, 1960, Brian was the son of Keith and Jean (nee Taylor) Edwards. He was united in marriage to Patricia on Nov. 10, 2000 in Sturtevant.

Brian worked as a maintenance mechanic for Nestle and was a member of Teamsters Local 0200. He loved working at Nestle. He was an avid fisherman, woodworker, master cabinet-maker and car mechanic. He could fix just about anything.

Brian is survived by his wife, Patricia; father, Keith Edwards; children, Crystal (Ryan) Hirte, Robin (Jeff) Swenson and Jacob (Kristi) Edwards; bonus kids, Elena (Brian) Cole and Vernon (Belinda) Cole; 15 grandchildren; sister, Elizabeth Thompson and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Jean Edwards and various in-laws.

The family would like to thank Dr. Syed Haider and the oncology staff at Froedtert South, Tom Fouser and the Honey Lake Community, and everyone at Burlington Nestle, especially Tina Clark and Jeff Steinmann.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Froedtert Cancer Center.

A Celebration of Brian’s Life will be held Friday, June 27, 2025 from 4 until 7 p.m. at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home.

