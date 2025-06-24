David Joseph Koezly, of Rochester, died Saturday, June 21, 2025. Visitation will be held from 4 until 7 p.m. on Monday, June 30, 2025 at Mealy-Stencel Funeral Home, 225 W. Main St., Waterford. Visitation will continue from 10 until 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, July 1, 2025 at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Faith Community, 305 S. 1st Street, Waterford, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m.

