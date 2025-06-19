Herbert A. Papenfus, 93, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 14, 2025 at RidgeStone Terrace, Elkhorn. Herbert August Papenfus was born to Walter A. and Alma (Wuttke) Papenfus on Aug. 13, 1931 in the Town of Geneva. He was baptized on Oct. 18, 1931. On March 25, 1945, Herbert was confirmed at First Evangelical Lutheran Church of Elkhorn by Pastor Walter A. Diehl. His Bible Passage was Philippians 1:6 “May God, who hath begun the good work in thee, perform it until the day of our Lord Jesus Christ”. He attended Jackson and Potter rural Grade Schools in Elkhorn and graduated from Elkhorn Area High School in 1949.

Herb was an U.S. Army veteran serving from 1952 to 1954 in Amberg, Germany for 18 months during the Korean Conflict. On April 9, 1960, he was united in marriage to Dorothy Mae Schinke at First Evangelical Lutheran Church of Elkhorn by Pastor Herbert Lau. For 62 years he lived and worked on the Schinke’s Family Farm, Maple Lawn, in Tibbets. He was a lifetime member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church of Elkhorn and a former church council member.

Herb worked for Getzen Musical Instruments of Elkhorn in the valve department as a brazer, retiring Oct. 21, 1999, 45 years to the day that he began working there. He also farmed for his family and others in Sugar Creek Township when he was finished with his “day job.” He bowled on the Thursday Night Men’s League at Two Season’s Bowl in Elkhorn and Delavan Lanes beginning in 1954 and continued to try and not have an open frame for over 60 years. Herb worked for the Walworth County Fair as Superintendent of the Grandstand for many years, making sure the pulls (horse, truck or tractor) went on without a hitch. On Sept. 2, 2021, he was honored as an Outstanding Senior Citizen at the Walworth County Fair. Herb was a faithful Donor of the American Red Cross Volunteer Blood Bank giving over 25 gallons and helping thousands of people. On Aug. 13, 1975, International Lefthanders Day was founded – on his Birthday! He was extremely proud of being a leftie! For 31 years, Herb was a member of the Irish Woods on beautiful Lauderdale Lakes, enjoying the camaraderie, cards and 4th of July picnic. Herb loved to fish, when he could walk (safely) on water. He was an avid card player, especially Sheepshead, and didn’t lose many nickels, even into his 90’s. He loved Milwaukee Brewers baseball and was glued to the TV for just about every game. If he wasn’t in a Brewers t-shirt, it meant he was going out.

Herb “Grandpa Herbie” always had amazing words of wisdom and enjoyed time with his boys and grandkids. Mark recalls his Dad always telling everyone that he taught his kids everything they know, but not everything he knew. When Laina wanted fall decorations for their house, she asked for hay bales. Herb replied, hay…or straw? Laina didn’t know – hay bales just rolls off the tongue…Herb replied with “straw’s yeh-luh, hay’s green.” Now you know. Emma remembers him telling her “look out for the person behind the one in front of ya, and in front of the one behind ya”. Emma’s Alex always got a laugh out of how much he loved his sister-in-law Barb (Antee to the family). Grandpa Herbie would always turn off his westerns to watch Mr. Rogers with Sarah and Alex. Years ago, when Kevin would ask his dad if he’d do chores for him he’d respond with “I might be able to” but if Nici asked the answer was always “Sure! Anything you need!” Nici remembers when they played euchre together, Kevin appreciated if she was his dad’s partner, since he wouldn’t “reprimand” her for playing wrong.

Herb is survived by his sons, Mark A. (Laina) Papenfus and Kevin L. (Nicole) Papenfus of Elkhorn; granddaughters, Emma (Alex) Tomter and Sarah (Michael) Staven; grandson, Alex Timothy Papenfus; and great grandson, Finn Staven. He is also survived by sisters-in-law, Barbara Jean Schinke and Margie Papenfus; three nieces, seven nephews, and many other relatives and friends. Herb was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Alma; his wife of 59 years, Dorothy Mae; his granddaughter, Margaret Anne Papenfus; brothers, Earl “Pinky” and Walter “Fritz”; sisters, Hilda Twist and Margaret Green; brothers-in-law, Delos Twist and Lionel Green; and nephews, David Twist and Jim Twist.

A Visitation will be held on Thursday June 19, 2025 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory, 730 N. Wisconsin Street, Elkhorn. Overflow parking for the visitation can be found at Adams Electric, 801 N. Wisconsin Street, Elkhorn. A second visitation will take place on Friday June 20, 2025 from 10 to 11 a.m. at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 415 Devendorf Street, Elkhorn, followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Hazel Ridge Cemetery in Elkhorn. Memorials may be given to First Evangelical Lutheran Church or the charity of your choice.

Herbert’s arrangements are under the direction of Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory of Elkhorn.

Special thanks to “The RidgeStone Family” who helped care for Herb the last two years. Many thanks to St. Croix Hospice, especially Amy and Amanda, who helped make this difficult time so much easier.

You will be greatly missed, but never forgotten.