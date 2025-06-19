Joseph M. Graziano, 79, of Burlington, passed away Monday, June 16, 2025, at his home.

Born in Kenosha on Oct. 20, 1945, he was the son of Joseph and Clara (nee Cesario) Graziano. His early life was spent in Kenosha, where he graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School. On Aug. 27, 1988, in New Munster, he was united in marriage to Theresa Lois. Following marriage, they made Burlington their home.

Joe worked in sales for companies such as Snap On Tools, Sun Beam and eventually retired from Ajay Sports. He loved being outside and maintaining his yard, doing whatever he could to keep the grass looking good. He also enjoyed growing basil and tomato plants and couldn’t wait for that first ripe tomato. At the end of the day, you could always find him on the patio relaxing and thinking about his next project.

Joe is survived by his wife, Theresa; children Brent Graziano and Heather Graziano; grandchildren, Keena (Karl) Springhorn and Brandon Graziano; great-grandchildren, Jackson, Morrison and Benson; brothers, Michael (Jeanne) Graziano and Thomas Graziano; mother-in-law, Lucille Lois; and brothers-in-law and sister-in-law, Timothy (Cindy) Lois, Raymond (Becky) Lois and Karen Lois. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Roberta (Anthony) Pucci and father-in-law, Stanley Lois.

A heartfelt thank you to all the staff from Aurora at Home Hospice for their loving care and compassion. A special thank you to nurse Beth.

A Funeral Service will take place on Saturday, June 21, 2025, at 11:30 a.m. at Schuette Daniels Funeral Home. Relatives and Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, June 21, 2025, from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow the service at St. Alphonsus Cemetery in New Munster.

