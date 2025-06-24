MARY JANE ANDERS

Mary Jane (nee Bruss) Anders was born on May 13, 1947 and joined our Lord on June 15, 2025, following her heroic battle with pancreatic cancer.

Mary Jane was the devoted wife of Carl; beloved sister of Robert (Rita) Bruss and Daniel Bruss; loving mother to Timothy (Stephanie) Slavin, William Slavin and Dennis Slavin; doting grandmother to Christopher, Robert, Tyler, Anthony, Matthew, Grace, Faith, Sarah, and Emily and their respective spouses; and dear great grandmother to five great grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Zampanos in Burlington on July 10, 2025 from 1 to 3 p.m.